On-duty woman constable stripped during violent anti-mining protest in Chhattisgarh; here's what happened

An on-duty female police constable was stripped by some men during a violent anti-mining protest in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh. The incident occurred on Saturday (December 27), and a video of the assault on the police constable later surfaced on social media. Police have so far arrested two people in connection with the incident. Residents from more than a dozen villages of Tamnar block in Raigarh have been demonstrating against a proposed coal mining project in the area.

On Saturday, the protest turned violent as a large mob of over a thousand villagers torched vehicles, assaulted police officials, pelted stones, and damaged private property. Cops were outnumbered and forced to retreat. In the video that went viral, the woman constable appears to have been left behind and fallen on the ground. She is seen pleading before two men who were tearing her clothes. The men can be heard yelling at the constable and asking her why she had come there. "Tear her clothes. Why did you come here? Should I hit you with my slipper?" one of them says in the clip.

The video was shared on social media by the All India Mahila Congress (AIMC). It wrote in the caption: "The video of men misbehaving with a woman constable and tearing her clothes in Raigarh of Chhattisgarh is terrifying. What will happen to common citizens when women policemen are not safe? It is clear that the double-engine BJP government has completely failed on the front of women’s security." Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Markam said two men have been arrested. For weeks now, protesting villages have camped at the Coal Handling Plant (CHP) chowk in Libra village. They have also blocked roads and refused to let mining-related vehicles to pass.