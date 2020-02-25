On Delhi Government's request, CBSE exams on Feb 26 postponed in northeast district

Amid the unrelenting violence in Delhi due to clashes over the contentious citizenship act, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday postponed the examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 in North East Delhi to February 26. However, the exams in the rest of Delhi shall be conducted as usual.

The decision was taken on the request of the Directorate of Education under the Government of Delhi to avoid "inconvenience to students, staffs, and parents", a press note by the board informed.

The next date of exam for the affected students will be notified shortly, the press note by the national level board of education added.

Earlier in a day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said that all the schools in violence-affected north-east Delhi will remain shut on Wednesday and that all home examinations were to be rescheduled. He further said that the Delhi Government had urged CBSE to reschedule its exams in North East Delhi.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is a national level board of education in India for public and private schools, controlled and managed by Union Government of India.

In the wake of fresh violence breaking out in northeast Delhi over the citizenship issue, acts of stone-pelting, arson, and vandalism continued on Tuesday between rival groups.

According to last received updates, at least 13 individuals, including a policeman, were killed and over 100 injured till now in the unrelenting violence that has spiraled its way into the national capital.

Shops were burnt and people armed with sticks and rods were on streets in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh and Karawal Nagar in northeast Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attended a high-level meeting that was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

When asked if he'll ask for the army to be called, Kejriwal said that the Centre has promised that adequate police personnel will be provided. "If it is needed then I hope...But right now the action is being taken by police...We've been assured that adequate police personnel will be deployed as required," he added.

Delhi Police, hospitals and Delhi Fire Service has been given appropriate instructions to bring the situation under control, Delhi Chief Minister said.