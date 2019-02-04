On day of high drama, Rishi Kumar Shukla to take charge as CBI chief

Amid high drama taking place in Kolkata after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other leaders sat on a dharma outside Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's official residence in order to "save the federal structure", former Madhya Pradesh DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla, will take charge as the CBI director between 10 am and 11 am on Monday.

Shukla, who was appointed as the CBI director on Saturday, is a 1983 batch MP cadre officer.

If sources are to be believed, Rishi Kumar Shukla's strong ACR (annual performance appraisal report) and seniority caught the Appointment Committees's eye.

However, the decision was not by consensus.

Sources close to Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Congress leader in Lok Sabha objected to Shukla's name on grounds that he has never served in CBI and doesn't have any experience in anti-corruption investigation.

"Khargeji asked how can the premier anti-corruption agency be headed by someone who has no experience in anti-corruption? His choice was Javeed Ahmed, who has more than 12 years of experience in CBI," the source said.

Some reports also suggest that the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also wrote to PM Narendra Modi expressing his dissent.

He alleged that the officer did not have experience in handling anti-corruption cases and the criterion for selection was diluted in violation of law and Supreme Court judgments.

Kharge said that the criterion in selecting Shukla has been diluted to include investigation experience only and not experience in investigating anti-corruption cases.

"By including officers who do not have experience in investigating anti-corruption cases, the committee is in violation of DSPE Act and Supreme Court judgements guiding CBI Director's appointment," he said.

According to the officials, 16 names were put before the selection committee. DG CRPF RR Bhatnagar and Rishi Kumar Shukla were the senior most in that list.

While Mallikarjun Kharge insisted on CBI experience, which would mean that BSF DG Rajnikant Mishra was best placed, the committee fixed the criteria to be ACR of 95 and above, and experience of at least 100 months in anti-corruption or investigation.

Rishi Kumar Shukla, with an ACR of 96 and seniority, made the cut and got the support of both PM Modi and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

MP cadre officials, who have worked with the newly-appointed CBI chief, said that as DG Economic Offence Wing and as DGP MP, Shukla has proved his administrative and investigative mettle.

"I am happy with the appointment. Will give my best for the new assignment," Shukla told a daily.

Meanwhile, the post of the CBI chief was lying vacant since January 10 after the unceremonious exit of Alok Verma, who had been engaged in a bitter fight with Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana over corruption charges.

M Nageswara Rao has been working as the interim CBI chief after Verma's ouster.