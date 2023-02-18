On camera: Police officer slaps woman selling flowers outside UP's Mukteshwar Nath temple

As the video went viral on social media, a police officer in Gorakhpur was seen on camera hitting a woman. It was claimed that the police were removing the flower vendor shop in the video. On the festival of Mahashivaratri, an incident of thrashing a woman who opened a flower and prasad stand in front of Mukteshwar Nath temple has surfaced.

In the viral video, it can be seen that a police officer pulled the woman while slapping her as the situation escalated. At the same time, others stepped in to calm the situation. Many police officers were there throughout this time. Also, it was observed that the female police officers were removing the woman and kids who were trying to set up shop.

The women had set up a small flower store outside the Mukteshwas Nath temple where the incident allegedly occurred. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was on his way to the Rajghat Mukteshwar Nath temple in Gorakhpur to offer prayers. The cops were attempting to manage the gathering as a result.

Since early in the morning, there had been a sizable number of worshippers at the Mukteshwarnath temple for darshan. Since early in the morning, the woman was selling offerings and flower garlands outside the temple. Astonishingly, the inspector laid hands on the woman even when female police officers were present. The video has not been verified in the meantime, authorities are looking into the situation.

SSP Dr. Gaurav Grover stated that SP City has been given the case's investigation. Upon receiving the report, action will be taken against the concerned party, according to Jagran.

