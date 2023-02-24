Search icon
On Camera: UP man traps himself in leopard cage while stealing chicken kept as bait

The man can be seen pleading for help from forest officers in a video of the incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 10:57 PM IST

On Camera: UP man traps himself in leopard cage while stealing chicken kept as bait | Photo: ANI

Unexpected catch was made in a sizable metal cage that was placed at a village that a leopard visited. A man was discovered confined inside the cage instead of the big cat. The incident took place in a village in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh's Basendua village. The man can be seen pleading for help from forest officers in a video of the incident. He cries out for assistance while firmly grasping the green iron bars that enclose him on all sides.

According to representatives of the Forest Department speaking to news agency ANI, the man approached the cage to grab a rooster that had been stored as a leopard bait. According to local sources, the moment he attempted to steal the rooster, the cage shut instantaneously.

In order to catch the leopard at night, a live rooster was placed within the cage. The crying guy was discovered inside the cage rather than the leopard when the team of forest officials arrived on the scene in the morning. The man reportedly tried to capture the rooster inside the enclosure, but the door shut as soon as he stepped inside.

"We set up the cage to trap to leopard after we got information the animal has been wandering around. We searched for the leopard for some time before we decided to set up the cage," Forest Department officer Radheshyam said. According to the officer, "In the cage was a rooster. When the man entered and caught the rooster, the cage got shut. He was freed almost immediately".

Leopards frequently go into towns and cities. A leopard just entered a courthouse in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The incident resulted in numerous injuries. Afterwards, the leopard was captured.

(With inputs from ANI)

