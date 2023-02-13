On camera: Chair hurled at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File Photo

A chair was hurled towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad on Monday. A video of the shocking incident surfaced online. Watch:

#WATCH | Bihar: A part of a broken chair was hurled towards Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad. pic.twitter.com/MqeR6MLnFR — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Kumar had a close shave when an unidentified man threw a plastic chair at him. The Bihar CM was at the Barun block to inaugurate the panchayat building and attend a programme. The chair fell in front of him.

Security personnel surrounded Kumar following the incident and took him away. An investigation was launched by the local police to identify that person who hurled the chair at the CM. This is not the first time in recent years when Kumar has had a close shave.

In March last year, Kumar was assaulted by a person near Bihar capital Patna. A CCTV footage has surfaced at the time showing a man attacking Kumar as he paid floral tributes at a freedom fighter’s statue. Police personnel were later seen taking the man away. Kumar was in Bakhtiyarpur to meet old associates, a town where he had spent the early years of his childhood.

