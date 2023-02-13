Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

On camera: Chair hurled at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

CM Nitish Kumar was in Bihar's Aurangabad for the Samadhan Yatra when the attack took place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 07:57 PM IST

On camera: Chair hurled at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File Photo

A chair was hurled towards Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his Samadhan Yatra in Aurangabad on Monday. A video of the shocking incident surfaced online. Watch:

 

 

Kumar had a close shave when an unidentified man threw a plastic chair at him. The Bihar CM was at the Barun block to inaugurate the panchayat building and attend a programme. The chair fell in front of him.

Security personnel surrounded Kumar following the incident and took him away. An investigation was launched by the local police to identify that person who hurled the chair at the CM. This is not the first time in recent years when Kumar has had a close shave.

In March last year, Kumar was assaulted by a person near Bihar capital Patna. A CCTV footage has surfaced at the time showing a man attacking Kumar as he paid floral tributes at a freedom fighter’s statue. Police personnel were later seen taking the man away. Kumar was in Bakhtiyarpur to meet old associates, a town where he had spent the early years of his childhood. 

READ | Retail inflation rises to three-month high of 6.52 percent in January

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday sizzles in hot bikinis in her latest photo dump, see viral pics
Promise Day 2023: From Can’t help falling in love to A Thousand Years, romantic songs to dedicate to your partner
Meet MTV Splitsvilla X4 winners Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir | Exclusive
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
Valentine's Week 2023: Recreate these B-town inspired looks for your perfect Valentine's Day date
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Watch: Jaya Bachchan points her finger at VP Jagdeep Dhankhar in Rajya Sabha, sparks backlash
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.