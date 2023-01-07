On cam: Suspected cylinder blast in Delhi's Sadar Bazar, one injured

One person was rescued by the Delhi Fire Services after a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a building at the busy Sadar Bazar on Saturday.

The incident took place at a house in New Parking, Sadar Bazar, adjacent to the Khursheed Market in Delhi.

The Fire department informed that the initial call received informed of a blast in Sadar Bazar around 6.30 pm. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

ANI tweeted, "One person injured in a structural collapse of stairs in a building in Sadar Bazar, today. Prima facie,it seems to be from a blast caused by the water pipe. No soot or fire or pellets or smell of any chemical observed;Crime&FSL teams on their way to the site, say Police."

Delhi | One person injured in a structural collapse of stairs in a building in Sadar Bazar, today.



Prima facie,it seems to be from a blast caused by the water pipe. No soot or fire or pellets or smell of any chemical observed;Crime&FSL teams on their way to the site, say Police. pic.twitter.com/06dV23cCPo — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2023

(Also Read: Supreme Court refuses to stop Noida Metro operations, know why)

At 7 pm, the Fire department informed that the blast is suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder. The lone injured person was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

A man was injured after a house collapsed in Delhi`s Sadar Bazaar area, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call regarding a fire in a house adjacent to Khursheed market on Qutub road was received around 6.29 p.m. following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

However, no fire or smoke was seen at the spot and it seemed to be a structure collapse. The injured was sent to hospital for treatment, said the official.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi, said that they are trying to ascertain the cause and prima facie, it seems to be a water pump pipe rupture.