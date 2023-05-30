On cam: Massive tree collapses in heavy rain, falls on moving scooter in Rajasthan's Jodhpur

Tree knocks moving scooty| Photo: Twitter

Heavy rain and powerful storm is twirling around most of the north Indian states. Many cities are witnessing heavy rain, meanwhile, a video of Jodhpur is coming to light on Tuesday. The video captures a scene on a busy road, where vehicles are seen passing by when suddenly a branch of a tree falls on a scooty knocking the rides.

Passers-by gather around the scene immediately to help the victims. people push the tree atop the men riding the scooter and help them. They were rushed to a local hospital and discharged after brief treatment. All men are said to be healthy.

This incident took place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The video was shared on Twitter and as many as 1,380 people have seen it.

According to weather department, some parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience heavy rainfall. Private weather forecaster Skymet has warned of dust storm and thundershower with strong winds at some places of Ajmer, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jalor, Jodhpur, Nagaur, Pali and Rajsamand.