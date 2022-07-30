Search icon
On Bhagat Singh Koshyari's 'Gujrati' remark, Uddhav Thackeray's 'home or jail' retort

Uddhav Thackeray said the Shiv Sena had saved Hindus in Thane and Mumbai during the 1992 riots.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

Uddhav Thackeray (File)

It is time to decide whether Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari should be sent home or jail, Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday, reacting to the former's comment that there won't be any money left in Mumbai if Gujrati and Rajasthani people are asked to leave. He accused Koshyari of attempting to divide Hindus living peacefully in Mumbai and Thane.

Governor Koshyari, who has had several run-ins with Thackeray when the latter was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said his comments were misconstrued and he had "no intention to belittle the hard work of Marathi-speaking people".

"The hatred that the governor harbours in his mind against Marathi people has inadvertently come out," he said at an event. "The governor tried to create a divide among the Hindus, who have been living peacefully for generations in the state irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. Time has come to decide whether to send Koshyari back home or to jail...In the last three years, he has insulted Marathi-speaking people despite staying in Maharashtra. Now through these comments, he has brought disrespect to the governor's post," he added.

Thackeray said the Shiv Sena had saved Hindus in Thane and Mumbai during the 1992 riots. He said the person holding the governor's post must maintain his dignity.

"He has insulted the Marathi-speaking people staying in Maharashtra...There is a need to show the world-famous 'Kolhapuri joda' (leather sandals made in Kolhapur) to him," he added.

Pointing out that Koshyari has not yet filled 12 vacant seats in the state Legislative Council from his quota, he said that if he does not feel that these posts are vacant, he should inform the president and get these posts abolished.

With inputs from PTI

