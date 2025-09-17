On 75th birthday, PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh today, to unveil several projects

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PM will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns, it is the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 07:13 AM IST | Edited by : Sonali Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Madhya Pradesh today to inaugurate several important projects related to industry, nutrition, health, and tribal welfare. The visit coincides with the PM's 75th birthday.

PM will launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns, it is the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country.

Over One Lakh Health Camps to be organised across Government facilities across the country from 17th September to 2nd October. PM will launch Adi Seva Parv for MP: a series of service-oriented activities in tribal regions.

PM will also distribute one crore Sickle Cell Screening and Counselling Card for MP.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda will also inaugurate Health Camps and the 8th Poshan Maah in line with the Nationwide launch of the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' & 8th Poshan Maah by Prime Minister in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh today. He will visit MDU University in Rohtak, Haryana.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the 2,150-acre PM MITRA Park in Dhar. The park will have a shared effluent treatment facility, solar power, and contemporary roads. It will help cotton growers, increase exports, generate around 3 lakh employment, and draw in more than Rs 23,140 crore in textile investments.

The world's largest blood donor organization, Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP), in collaboration with the Government of India, is also set to organise the world's largest blood donation campaign - Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav 2.0.

On 17th September 2025, 7,500+ blood donation camps will be organised across 75 countries, including India, in a single day. This unparalleled mega initiative of service, dedication, and patriotism will be a milestone in the history of global humanitarian service. 

A sapling will be given by the prime minister to a women's self-help organization beneficiary as part of the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' project. With all required assistance from the government, more than 10,000 women in Madhya Pradesh will plant and care for trees in their "Maa Ki Bagiya" gardens.

(with inputs from ANI)

