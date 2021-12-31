Omicron: Will the new variant turn COVID-19 pandemic into an endemic

With the rising cases of Omicron across India, experts are of the opinion that this new COVID-19 pandemic might turn the pandemic into an endemic.

According to a CNBC report, experts believe that Omicron may increase the shift of coronavirus from pandemic to endemic. The theory behind this is that even though Omicron is highly-transmissible and the unvaccinated population is vulnerable, patients who recover from it would develop such a degree of natural immunity that could protect against the next variant of the virus.

Noting that the virus has taken some 'unpredictable turns' in the last two years, Dr David Ho, a world-renowned virologist and Columbia University professor, termed this theory as 'speculative'.

The first case of Omicron in the world was found in South Africa on November 24. After this, from December 12, every day more than 30,000 people started getting infected with the virus. But now only about 4,000 cases are being found in the country. Additionally, hospitalizations and deaths have remained relatively low. This suggests that the Omicron wave is dangerous but it will not last long.

Speaking to The Guardian, Dr Julian Tang, professor of Respiratory Sciences at Leicester University said that he believes Omicron is the first step of coronavirus losing its power to cause serious illness. "My gut feeling is that this variant is the first step in a process by which the virus adapts to the human population to produce more benign symptoms," he said.

Some experts have also pointed out the similarities between the COVID-19 pandemic and the Spanish Flu that occurred in 1918. The Spanish Flu pandemic, the deadliest in history, infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide--about one-third of the planet's population.

In India, it began from Bombay, now Mumbai, and spread to other parts of the country causing as many as 2 crore deaths within two years. If we talk specifically about India, both COVID-19 and Spanish Flu have a lot in common. Based on these similarities, coronavirus may become an endemic with the advent of Omicron, experts have said.

The two even showed similar infection patter, the first wave being mild and the second being huge and deadly.