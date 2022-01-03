‘Omicron weak, causes mild disease like viral fever’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid third wave fears

As the number of Omicron variant cases is increasing across the country intensifying the third wave fears in India, many states have imposed certain restrictions to stop the spread, all the while urging the residents not to panic.

Now, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Omicron variant is very mild and is similar to viral fever infections. Amid reports that the Omicron variant might trigger the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, he urged the residents of the state not to panic.

According to news agency ANI, CM Adityanath said, “Omicron spreads fast but causes very mild disease. The virus has weakened. It is like viral fever but precautions are necessary. However, there is no need to panic.”

"Omicron spreads fast but causes very mild disease. The virus has weakened. It is like viral fever but precautions are necessary. However, there is no need to panic: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister further added that the new COVID-19 variant is not as lethal as the Delta variant, which caused the second wave of pandemic in India. He said that patients infected with the Omicron variant are making full recoveries in 4-5 days.

Yogi Adityanath said, “During the Delta variant that was prevalent during March-April, it was seen that people were taking 15-25 days to recover. Covid complications were also reported in patients. However, this is not the case with Omicron.”

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, a total of eight people have been infected with the Omicron variant in Uttar Pradesh since the first case was reported in the country in late November in South Africa.

The official data shows that 552 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh over the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally of the state to over 17 lakhs. Several COVID-19 restrictions were placed in the state ahead of the Christmas and New Year period.

Uttar Pradesh was one of the worst-hit states in the country during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to authorities, around 50 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh.