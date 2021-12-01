Omicron variant: Ex-ICMR scientist makes BIG statement on vaccine effectiveness

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is causing quite a scare worldwide with the World Health Organization (WHO) issuing a warning regarding the very serious consequences of the new variant and saying that and risk of spreading infection from Omicron is very high.

Now, former Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar told a leading news portal that vaccines may provide only partial protection against Omicron. He also added that if the government ramps up testing, tracing, tracking and isolation, surveillance of the new variant won't be too difficult.

It is important for people to follow the COVID protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining hand hygiene and social distancing, Gangakhedkar emphasised.

“Omicron is going to hunt all those who are vulnerable or non-vaccinated,” he told News18.com.

“Everyone must make efforts to protect themselves against the virus and not provide an opportunity for the virus to enter, replicate and thus mutate further inside their body.”

Each time the virus reproduces, it involves a risk of producing more faulty copies that have mutations, he said while insisting that “Indians must take both doses of vaccine as an urgency.”