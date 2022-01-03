Omicron threat: Rajasthan government shuts schools for classes 1-8 in Jaipur

The Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government has announced that schools in Jaipur for classes 1-8 shall remain shut from January 3 to January 9. In other districts, the District Collector has been given the authority to decide if schools need to be shut down according to the cases in the district.

The state announced fresh curbs including shutting schools amid the rise of the Omicron variant.

The state has made it mandatory for students to take permission from their parents if they wish to attend classes at coaching centres. Adding to this, as per the government order, educational institutes will also have to provide online classes for students.

Students studying at universities and colleges will have to get fully vaccinated by January 31 as per government orders.

Restrictions to come into effect from January 7 in Rajasthan:

- Marriages, fairs, processions, rallies, etc will not be allowed to have more than 100 people

- Funerals will be attended by a maximum of 20 people

- Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to visit religious places. No offerings at religious places will be allowed

- Religious places to also provide online darshan for devotees

Meanwhile, all shops, clubs, gyms, restaurants, malls and other business establishments need to have their staff be fully vaccinated and need to have it on display.

Rajasthan recorded 355 new COVID-19 cases, including 224 from Jaipur on Sunday (January 2, 2022).