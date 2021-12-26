Omicron threat: Night curfew in Delhi from December 27 amid spike in COVID cases

The Delhi government on Sunday (December 26) announced that night curfew will be returning to the capital from tomorrow (December 27). The move to tighten COVID-19 protocol comes in the wake of recent COVID-19 case spike. Delhi is also the national leader alongside Mumbai in the number of confirmed cases of the new variant of concern Omicron.

Delhi recorded 290 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 1 death in the past 24 hours. This is a 16% jump since yesterday. The total active caseload stands at 1,103. As per the official health bulletin, the case positivity rate in Delhi has jumped to a 0.5%, which is a critical level.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant was detected from two more states after Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh reported their first cases today. India’s total tally of the new variant stands at 449. A significant surge was noticed across the country on December 25.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka also declared a 10-day night curfew, starting from December 28 from 10 pm to 5 am. Karnataka government also announced certain restrictions for New Year-related parties and gatherings to curb the spread of Omicron strain of COVID-19.