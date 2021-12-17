Omicron Strain: 'No vaccination - No entry' in THIS district of Maharashtra - Know more

While Maharashtra continues to impose Section 144 in the state and other restrictions from December 16, ahead of Christmas and New Year to curb the spread of the Omicron variant, the Nashik district of Maharashtra has also decided to increase its inoculation drive against COVID-19.

The district will implement the 'no vaccine-no entry' rule from December 23 at public places, offices, restaurants, shopping malls, theatres and marriage halls, etc. Anyone who wants to visit a public place will have to get vaccinated or else they won't be allowed there.

The decision took place in a District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting on Thursday, December 16. The meeting also included the Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and collector Suraj Mandhare long with municipal commissioner Kailas Jadhav and other officials were present.

The order issued by the official said, "The 'no vaccine-no entry' rule will be implemented in all government, semi-government and private offices, business and industrial establishments, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, theatres, cinema halls, lawns, marriage halls, APMCs and all other public establishments and programmes from December 23."

Bhujbal further added, "Although the danger posed by the Omicron variant of the virus is less, it spreads rapidly. Against this backdrop, the speed of vaccination will be increased in the district. Planning should be made to give the second dose of vaccine to those who have received the first jab."

The meeting also suggested people follow COVID-19 guidelines during Christmas and New Year and he also stated that the responsibility of inoculating individuals should be given to concerned heads.

Meanwhile, Nashik recorded 61 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.