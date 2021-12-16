Omicron Strain: Mumbai issues fresh guidelines ahead of Christmas & New Year - Full list here

As states across the country prepare themselves to face the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) of Mumbai has issued fresh guidelines ahead of Christmas and New Year in order to avoid the spread of the variant.

The BMC has made COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for people planning to participate or host events in the city or for those who tend to travel during the festive week. As per the notification, the implementation of new guidelines begins from December 16 till December 31.

List of fresh guidelines in Mumbai ahead of the festive season:

- Those associated with the organisation of any programme, events, or such service with participants, guests customers, etc will need a fully vaccinated certificate.

- Shops, malls, events will be handled by vaccinated people only.

- Only fully vaccinated people will be able to travel in public transport.

- Anyone travelling to Maharashtra will have to show a fully vaccinated certificate or carry a negative RT-PCR test valid for 72 hours.

- Gathering will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

- Churches should allow all activities following COVID-19 protocols.

- Any gathering that has more than 1,000 people, local disaster management officials must be informed.

Keeping the first wave in mind, the BMC had imposed restrictions last year as well during Christmas and New year.