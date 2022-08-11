Omicron strain in Delhi more infectious: COVID-19 Task Force chief as capital sees spike in cases and deaths

Representational Image

The strains of Omicron circulating in Delhi are more contagious than the one which surfaced in January this year, according to Dr N K Arora, Chairman of Centre’s COVID-19 Task Force as quoted by NDTV. He also said that the effectiveness of the vaccines has dropped by 20-30 per cent.

“18 per cent positivity rate looks frightening but the parameters to look at currently are the hospital admission rates and associated mortality -- not only for Delhi but the country,” Arora told NDTV.

“This is largely the case worldwide also with the emergence of Omicron... Omicron has not been so virulent and in India, we know the hospitalisation rate is very low. The positivity rate keeps on varying due to the number of tests,” he added.

Delhi has been witnessing an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths in this month. The fatalities have increased to nearly three-fold with 40 deaths reported in August, as compared to 10 in the last ten days of July.

Delhi recorded two deaths on August 1, three on August 2, five on August 3, four on August 4, two on August 5, one on August 6, two on August 7, six on August 8, seven on August 9 and eight on August 10, the data showed.

One death each was recorded on July 22 and 23, two each on July 24, 25, 26 and 27, zero on July 28, one each on July 29 and 30, and zero on July 31. The number of deaths recorded on August 10 was the highest in nearly six months. Delhi's COVID-19 death toll stands at 26,351.