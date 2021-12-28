Omicron spread: India's tally crosses 600-mark; big rise in Maharashtra, Delhi

India's Omicron tally jumped to 653 cases on Monday (December 27) with Maharashtra and Delhi still the worst hit. It is to be noted that Maharashtra has recorded 167 Omicron cases while Delhi has 165 cases so far.

The surge in Omicron cases has forced the Delhi government to impose a night curfew in the national capital on Monday. The decision to impose night curfew was talken after Delhi recorded 331 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, the highest single-day rise of coronavirus cases in Delhi since June 9. The data shared by government showed that the positivity rate in the national capital has increased to 0.68 per cent.

A Yellow Alert with several restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is likely to be declared in Delhi after the city reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in six months.

The COVID positivity rate surpassed 0.5 percent for the second consecutive day in the national capital and according to GRAP, this is the scale of implementing a yellow alert.

On the other hand, Maharashtra has already imposed a curfew in the state banning the gathering of more than five people between 9 pm and 6 am. The gyms, spas, hotels, theaters and cinema halls have been allowed to operate at 50 percent of their capacity.