‘Omicron situation under control in Delhi’: Health Minister Satyendra Jain amid COVID-19 surge

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is increasing each day, raising concerns among the authorities about the arrival of a third wave of the pandemic soon. Amid this, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has made a reassuring announcement.

AAP minister Satyendra Jain, while talking to reporters, said that the national capital is fully prepared to tackle any variant of COVID-19, and the Omicron situation in Delhi is currently under control. This comes as Delhi accounted for the highest number of Omicron cases in the country.

In a statement, Jain said, “Delhi government is ready to fight any variant of Covid with full force. We have the appropriate infrastructure to treat patients and stop the spread of Coronavirus.” He further added that the Omicron patients in Delhi are not as severe as the previous cases of COVID-19.

The health minister said that the Omicron variant is less dangerous than the Delta variant, which caused the second wave of the pandemic. He also said that the Omicron patients need not be admitted to the hospital, and no patient is in need of oxygen yet.

Reiterating the need for safety, Jain said, “Prevention is better than cure and people need to keep themselves safe at all times.” He also said that Delhi currently has all the resources to fight any COVID-19 variant.

“Delhi has appropriate and enough infrastructure and vaccination centres to vaccinate 3 lakh people per day. Delhi government is fully prepared to vaccinate teenagers in the 15-18 years age group. We have a full stock of booster dose available for vaccinating the people of Delhi,” Jain added.

The health minister also said that over 3,000 beds have been prepared for children in Delhi, keeping the present situation in mind. He also said that the healthcare workers are being trained and there is no separate treatment for the different variants of the virus.

Satyendra Jain said, “But be it Delta or Omicron, the method of treatment for all is the same. All the people of Delhi have to be careful, leave the house only when it is necessary and wear a mask.”

(With inputs from agencies)