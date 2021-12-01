Omicron scare: What are Centre’s new international travel norms implemented from December 1?

The Omicron variant scare has intensified across the globe, prompting authorities of all the countries to set up stricter travel guidelines and impose new COVID-19 norms. The Indian government has decided to follow a similar suit when it comes to travel norms.

New international travel guidelines have been issued by the central government and have come into effect from today, December 1. Under these new travel guidelines, passengers from countries where the new COVID-19 variant has been detected will be monitored closely.

As per the new international travel guidelines of India, passengers coming to the country will need to submit their 14-day travel history and a negative RT-PCR report on the Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel.

Apart from this, all the international passengers arriving in India from countries where the Omicron variant has been detected will be mandatorily tested for COVID-19. 5 percent of all the other international passengers will also be tested randomly.

Passengers travelling from at-risk countries will also be required to upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours of their scheduled journey. Passengers will be liable for criminal prosecution if the reports seem manipulated.

All the travellers from the 12 at-risk countries will be monitored closely by the authorities of India and will be subjected to extra surveillance and scrutiny. These 12 countries are the UK and South Africa, Botswana, Israel, Hong Kong, Brazil, Bangladesh, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, and Zimbabwe.

Passengers will have to take a COVID-19 test on arrival and will have to wait at the airport for the test results. If the test is negative, they will be quarantined at home for seven days. On the eighth day, they will be tested again and then can proceed to come out of quarantine.

If the passenger is tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, their samples will be sent to a genome sequencing lab and they will be placed under isolation for medical treatment at a health facility.