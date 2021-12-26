Omicron scare: Two more states detect first cases, India's total tally crosses 440

Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh reported the first cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday. Eight people from Madhya Pradesh who had returned from overseas tested positive. Whereas, the first case of Omicron variant in Himachal Pradesh was reported in Mandi district.

The total tally of Omicron cases in India has crossed the 440 mark. At least 449 Omicron variant cases have been recorded in India so far, with a significant surge being noticed across the country on December 25. Early on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry announced that as many as 415 cases of the new COVID-19 variant have been recorded in the country.

Madhya Pradesh reported its first cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Sunday with state Home Minister Narottam Mishra saying that eight foreign returnees were found infected with the new strain in Indore, of whom six have already been discharged after recovery.

The first case of Omicron in Himachal Pradesh was reported in Mandi district a few days ago, health secretary Amitabh Avasthi said on Sunday.

A 45-year-old woman was tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant on December 12. Her RT-PCR test was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital.

The woman had arrived in India from Canada on December 3 and was home isolated for 14 days, he said. However, she has recovered and tested negative on December 24, Avasthi noted.

Three of the eight cases in Madhya Pradesh were from the United States, two from the United Kingdom, two from Tanzania, and one from Ghana.

