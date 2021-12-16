Omicron scare: Section 144 extended in Mumbai till December 31 to restrict Christmas, New Year’s celebrations

Headlines

Meet MLA with no income, bank deposit, house, land, vehicle or insurance; his net worth is…

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani as Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail record…

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

Want a job at Google? Multi-billion dollar firm's former recruiter reveals tips to get your resume noticed

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet MLA with no income, bank deposit, house, land, vehicle or insurance; his net worth is…

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani as Reliance Jio, Reliance Retail record…

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you are not losing belly fat

Diabetes tips: 8 breakfast foods to control blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Oppenheimer box office collection day 2: Christopher Nolan film earns more than twice as much as Barbie's India haul

Viral Video: Rumoured lovebirds Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted at Juhu PVR, twin in black and white

Vijay Varma reveals he watched Roadies auditions to prepare for his character in Pink: 'I wanted to sound like...'

HomeIndia

India

Omicron scare: Section 144 extended in Mumbai till December 31 to restrict Christmas, New Year’s celebrations

Amid rising Omicron scare, CrPC section 144 has been extended in Mumbai for 14 days, covering the period of Christmas and New Year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2021, 08:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The fear surrounding the spread of the Omicron variant has prompted local administrations to tighten their COVID-19 norms during the upcoming festival season, and the authorities of Mumbai have decided to follow a similar suit.

In an effort to control gatherings and prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the city, prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in Mumbai from December 16 to December 31, a period covering Christmas and New Year eve.

This has been done in the wake of the number of Omicron cases in Maharashtra. The Mumbai police have decided to tighten security in the city after section 144 CrPC was imposed up to midnight on New Year's eve to prevent any large gatherings.

MIDC police Inspector Nasir Kulkarni, as quoted by ANI, said, “Will take action if Covid appropriate behaviour will not be followed by people." According to the order issued by Mumbai police, any gathering of more than five people has been banned in the city till December 31.

 

 

The official order of the authorities states, “All persons connected with the organisation of any programme, event etc as well as service providers and participants, visitors, guests, customers shall be fully vaccinated.”

Under the prohibitory orders of the local authorities, only people up to 50 percent of the capacity at a venue will be allowed to attend any event. The organizers, staff, and security personnel in the event must all be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CrPC section 144 imposition in Mumbai comes just a day after eight new cases of the Omicron variant were reported from Maharashtra, making it the state with the highest number of cases of the new COVID-19 variant across the country.

Till now, over 30 Omicron cases have been reported in Maharashtra. Maximum Omicron cases have been reported from Mumbai with a total of 13 infections, followed by 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad, two each in Pune Municipal Corporation, Osmanabad, and one each in Kalyan Dombivali, Nagpur, Latur, Vasai Virar, and Buldhana.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi remembers singer Mukesh on his 100th birth anniversary, Neil Nitin Mukesh reacts: 'Truly humbled and honoured'

Manipur violence row: Reached out thrice, received no response from authorities, says NWC chairperson

Not for the faint-hearted: Viral video shows man's close call while releasing dozens of snakes

Nagpur: Man loses Rs 58 crore in online gambling, Rs 14 crore cash, 4 kg gold biscuit recovered from scammer

Meet Suchita Oswal Jain, who runs Rs 12,003 crore empire, India's second-largest business in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE