Omicron scare! Rajasthan family of 4 test COVID positive after returning from South Africa

Headlines

RRR Fever: Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Feature In Sequel

Chandrayaan-3 has a ‘failure-based design’, ISRO chief S Somanath explains

Kiara Advani shares her favourite sequence from Satyaprem Ki Katha's song Raat Baaki: 'The most thrilling shot...'

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise returns with craziest stunts, gives epic start to finale

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price comparison of micro SUVs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan-3 has a ‘failure-based design’, ISRO chief S Somanath explains

Kiara Advani shares her favourite sequence from Satyaprem Ki Katha's song Raat Baaki: 'The most thrilling shot...'

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise returns with craziest stunts, gives epic start to finale

7 greatest fielders in cricket history

10 factually incorrect Bollywood films

Most dangerous female criminals in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

Odisha Train Accident: Root cause and people responsible identified, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

WTC Final 2023: ICC announces prize money, winner will take home millions of dollars | Test cricket

General Motors embraces Tesla's EV charging system, adopts Tesla's charging plug standard

Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys beach volleyball match with her son Taimur on their Italian vacation

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One review: Tom Cruise returns with craziest stunts, gives epic start to finale

Homeindia

india

Omicron scare! Rajasthan family of 4 test COVID positive after returning from South Africa

Five more people who came in contact with Rajasthan family also tested positive. All of them are currently self-isolating and their report is awaited.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2021, 12:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Karnataka confirmed two positive cases of Omicron variant, including a local doctor and a South African national, four people have tested COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan. All four are members of the same family who recently returned from South Africa. All four of them have been quarantined in Jaipur. 

Five more people who came in contact with the Rajasthan family also tested COVID-19 positive. All of them are currently self-isolating and their report of genome sequencing is awaited.

Two international air travellers, including a child, who had arrived in Tamil Nadu from Singapore and the United Kingdom have tested positive for COVID-19. The government has however ruled out social media reports claiming they were cases of Omicron but said tests only would conclude if they are infected with the latest variant.

In addition, four cases in Delhi, one in Chandigarh, five in Jaipur, one in Hyderabad, nine in Maharashtra, as well as one in Chennai and Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) each are currently under monitoring with their samples being sent for genome sequencing. The Hyderabad case is of a 35-year-old woman who travelled to the city from the UK a day before.

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

'Not retired, I'm on fire': NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Ajit's retirement remark

Delhi: Yamuna’s water level rising, expected to breach danger mark on Tuesday

Vicky Kaushal had 'reservations' about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 'It's not always about revival of big screen business'

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE