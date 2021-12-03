Omicron scare! Rajasthan family of 4 test COVID positive after returning from South Africa

Five more people who came in contact with Rajasthan family also tested positive. All of them are currently self-isolating and their report is awaited.

After Karnataka confirmed two positive cases of Omicron variant, including a local doctor and a South African national, four people have tested COVID-19 positive in Rajasthan. All four are members of the same family who recently returned from South Africa. All four of them have been quarantined in Jaipur.

Five more people who came in contact with the Rajasthan family also tested COVID-19 positive. All of them are currently self-isolating and their report of genome sequencing is awaited.

Two international air travellers, including a child, who had arrived in Tamil Nadu from Singapore and the United Kingdom have tested positive for COVID-19. The government has however ruled out social media reports claiming they were cases of Omicron but said tests only would conclude if they are infected with the latest variant.

In addition, four cases in Delhi, one in Chandigarh, five in Jaipur, one in Hyderabad, nine in Maharashtra, as well as one in Chennai and Trichy (Tiruchirappalli) each are currently under monitoring with their samples being sent for genome sequencing. The Hyderabad case is of a 35-year-old woman who travelled to the city from the UK a day before.