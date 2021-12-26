Omicron scare: Night curfew in Karnataka for 10 days from December 28 - What's allowed, what's not

Amid the rising Omicron cases in the state, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday that “night curfew” will remain in place for 10 days from December 28 between 10 pm to 5 am. Karnataka government also announced certain restrictions for New Year-related parties and gatherings to curb the spread of Omicron strain of COVID-19.

“From December 28 onwards, for about ten days to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM,” Sudhakar said.

Talking to reporters after a high-level meeting of senior ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, Health Minister Sudhakar said that curbs will remain in place for functions and gatherings for the New Year.

“There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka,” he said.

Sudhakar announced that eateries, hotels, pubs and restaurants can have 50 percent of the seating capacity of the premises.