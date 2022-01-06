Omicron scare: Night curfew imposed in Chhattisgarh's Raipur - Check what's allowed, what's not

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19, several night-time restrictions have been announced in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district from 9 pm to 6 am, to prevent the spread of the virus.

Schools, Anganwadi centres, libraries, and swimming pools have also been shut in the district, an official said. As per the order issued by Raipur collector Saurabh Kumar, wholesalers and vegetable markets will be allowed to load and unload goods, while petrol pumps, medical stores, medicine delivery, and ambulance operation will be exempted from the night-time restrictions.

Restaurants, hotels, bakeries, food courts, and other eateries will be allowed to function till 11 pm and food home delivery can also be done till the same time, it was stated.

However, dhabas located on national highways and main roads outside the jurisdiction of municipal bodies can operate beyond 11 pm for occupants of trucks, buses, and other vehicles, the order stated.

According to the directive, rallies, procession, public/social functions (except weddings and funerals), cultural/religious functions, sports events, fairs, and other types of gatherings are prohibited.

"All schools, libraries, Anganwadi centres, and swimming pools will be closed. However, for vaccination for the 15 to 18 age group, students can be called to schools while complying with COVID-19 guidelines and physical distancing. Online classes will be held," the order said.

Malls, gyms, cinema halls, hotels, restaurants, auditoriums, marriage halls, and other such premises will be allowed to function with one-third of their capacity, it said.

Similar restrictions have been imposed in Bilaspur, Durg, and Korba districts, the officials said.

Till Tuesday, Raipur district had recorded 1,59,146, COVID-19 cases, which include 847 were active infections, 1,55,157 recoveries, and 3,142 casualties.

Meanwhile, Chattisgarh reported its first case of Omicron from Bilaspur district on Wednesday. As per the state government, the patient is 52-years-old and has a travel history to the United Arab Emirates.