Omicron Scare: Himachal Pradesh imposes night curfew among other restrictions - What's allowed, what's not

After experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases and a huge tourist crowd, the state of Himachal Pradesh has taken steps to impose lockdown like restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

On Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh government announced lockdown like restrictions in the state imposing a night curfew between 10 pm and 5 am with other restrictions in place.

Here are the restrictions imposed:

- Indoor sports complexes and cinema halls will be shut

- Only 50 per cent attendance will be allowed at gatherings in marriage and banquet halls

The decisi0n came after Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took a Cabinet meeting to review the situation in the state regarding covid.

The statements released by the state said, "It has been decided to impose night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM across the state besides closing indoor sports complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, stadiums, swimming pools, gyms and langars."

On Wednesday, Himachal Pradesh recorded 374 cases. The state saw a single-day hike in cases with active COVID-19 cases in the state at 1,216 from 859 on Tuesday, as per officials.

As fifteen more patients recover from COVID-19, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,24,678.