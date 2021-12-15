Omicron scare! Five Noida residents who travelled from 'at risk' countries test COVID positive

Amid concerns over the new Omicron variant, five travellers who arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar recently from the United Kingdom, which is among the 'at-risk' countries and Singapore have tested COVID-19 positive, district officials said on Monday.

Of the five people identified, two are a mother-daughter duo who are residents of Sector 137 who had recently travelled to Singapore brought to the Noida COVID Hospital's special ward. According to officials, the three others include a couple and their five-year-old son, all residents of Sector 44 who had recently returned from the UK, which is among the 'at-risk' nations.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Sunil Sharma, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gautam Buddh Nagar said, "Five persons, who arrived in GB Nagar recently from the United Kingdom, which is among the 'at-risk' countries, and Singapore, have tested positive for COVID-19."

Presently, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Tanzania and Israel are placed in the categories of 'at-risk' nations. Last week, Singapore was taken off from the list of 'at-risk' countries for international arrival into India.

While samples of all the five persons have been sent for genome sequencing to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, officials said the patients were asymptomatic and were currently admitted in an isolation ward at the Sector 39 hospital.