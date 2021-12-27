Omicron scare: Assembly elections in 5 states to get postponed? EC may take BIG decision today

As India cross the 500 mark tally of Omicron cases, it has raised major concerns over the upcoming Assembly elections 2022 in five states. Regarding this, the Election Commission will meet Union Health ministry senior officials to discuss what needs to be done.

The five states that will go to poll in 2022 is - Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab.

Amid the scare of a third wave, last week, the Allahabad court had requested the Election Commission to postpone elections by 1 or 2 months that are supposed to be held in February 2022.



The judges said, "The court requests the honourable prime minister that looking at the situation of this frightening pandemic, to take strong steps and stop rallies, gatherings and cancel or postpone (the) upcoming election. Because only if there is life, we have our world."

As per experts, India is likely to witness the third wave of COVID-19 by January end or mid-February 2022.