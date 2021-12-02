Omicron: No severe symptoms of new COVID-19 variant reported so far: Centre

The central government on Thursday said that no severe symptoms of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported so far.

Addressing a media briefing Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been studying the emerging evidence of Omicron.

"All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far...In all such cases in the country and across the world so far, no severe symptom has been noted. World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that its emerging evidence is being studied," the Joint Secretary said.

"No severe symptoms of the Omicron Variant of COVID-19 reported so far," he said.

The information came as India reports two cases of new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Meanwhile, Lav Agarwal also stated that the passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries need to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival.

"If found positive for COVID, they will be treated under clinical management protocol. If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for seven days," he added.

India has reported two cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 in Karnataka. All primary and secondary contacts of the two infected persons from Karnataka have been identified and they are being monitored and COVID-protocols are being followed.

The new COVID-19 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on November 25. As per the WHO, the first known confirmed B.1.1.529 infection was from a specimen collected on November 9 this year.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. The WHO has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern'.

Dozens of countries have imposed travel restrictions on the southern African nations since the mutation was discovered.

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said.

India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in the country, including post-arrival testing for infection.