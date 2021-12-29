Omicron: List of states and UTs that have banned unvaccinated or partially jabbed adults from public places

Amid rising cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 infection, there are many states and Union Territories that have banned those not fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 from public places, including hotels, bars, cinemas and banks.

Let us take a look at the states that have imposed such bans:

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration banned those not fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 from public places, including hotels, bars, cinemas and banks. An order issued by UT Adviser said that adults whose vaccine doses are still pending should remain out of "public places, markets, functions, public transports and religious places until they`re fully vaccinated."

The violators will be penalised with a fine of Rs 500.

Gujarat

“From Nov 12th, those over 18 yrs of age, who are eligible for the vaccine & have not taken the first dose or the second dose, will not be allowed in AMTS, BRTS, Kankaria Lakefront, Kankaria Zoo, Sabarmati Riverfront,” ANI quoted the Government of Gujarat order.

Moreover, adults will also be asked to produce their vaccination certificate at the entry points of the library, gymkhana, swimming pool, AMC Sports Complex, City Civic Center and all the buildings of the corporation, the order added.

Punjab

Punjab government banned unvaccinated people from public places, cinemas, shopping complexes, malls, and banks from January 15.

Haryana

The Haryana government will not allow partially or non-vaccinated people at public places after January 1. The people who have not taken both doses will not be allowed to enter marriage halls, hotels, restaurants, offices, banks, or any other public places.

Puducherry

Amid the Omicron scare, the Union Territory of Puducherry has ordered that for New Year celebrations on 31 December all hotels, restaurants, malls, and cinemas have been instructed to allow only fully vaccinated people.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government announced certain preventive measures that include compulsory two-dose vaccination for entering malls, cinema halls or theatres, and for parents of school or college going students.