Omicron-led third wave to hit India in February? COVID-19 panel chief issues chilling warning

The fears surrounding the spread of the Omicron variant are increasing each day with more cases being detected across the country. In the current situation, everyone is wondering if and when the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to hit India.

Answering this question, the National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee on Saturday has issued a chilling warning. The COVID-19 panel has predicted that the third wave of the pandemic is likely to hit India around February next year.

Vidyasagar, who is the head of the National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee, said that India is likely to have the third wave of the pandemic arrive in February 2022, which will be led by the Omicron variant but is likely to be milder than the deadly second wave.

The COVID-19 expert said that the third wave of the pandemic will hit the nation and will be milder than the second wave due to a large-scale immunity present in the country. Though the symptoms will be mild, India will see a higher number of daily cases than the second wave, he said.

While talking to news agency ANI, Vidyasagar further explained that the number of cases during the third wave of the pandemic depends on two things. “First, what is the extent to which Omicron bypasses natural immunity obtained by prior exposure to Delta,” he said.

The panel chief further said that India can expect up to two lakh new cases each day during the third wave of the pandemic, but these are projections, not predictions. “We can start making predictions once we know how the virus is behaving in the Indian population,” he said.

The total number of daily COVID-19 cases in India lies between seven and eight thousand, while the total number of Omicron cases in the country is over 130, as of now. Maharashtra currently has the highest number of Omicron cases, with eight new cases being reported on Friday.

