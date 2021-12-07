Omicron strain: Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh makes BIG statement on closure of schools, colleges

As COVID-19 cases rise among students in schools and colleges and the looming fear of the Omicron variant, the Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the government is closely monitoring the situation and will not hesitate to close the schools if COVID-19 cases are not brought under control.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, the state Education Minister said, "The education department is monitoring the situation on an hourly basis and won't hesitate to initiate action."

He further added, "If needed appropriate decisions would be taken on conducting examinations also. In exam halls, social distancing is ensured. We are keeping the option of closure of schools open and cancelling examinations in case of a severe spike of COVID cases."

Right now the focus has been on the residential schools where Covid cases were reported more. The district commissioners have been directed to monitor the situation and to ensure the proper following of standard operating procedures, he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also commented on the rising COVID-19 cases in schools and hostels.

"All the guidelines given by the COVID experts would be implemented in the state. Cluster cases are being reported among school children. In the Chikkamagaluru district spate of cases are being reported. All students' contacts have been traced, tested and schools are sealed down," he said.

The government is ready to face any eventuality, "We will act as per the guidelines and recommendations given by experts," he added. A spate of COVID cases are being reported in Dharwad SDM Medical college, Nursing colleges in Tumakuru and Mysuru, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya residential school in Chikkamagaluru district.

(With IANS inputs)