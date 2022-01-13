Omicron in Maharashtra: Health Minister Rajesh Tope reveals state facing vaccine shortage

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, on Thursday, informed that the state is facing a shortage of vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Tope said, "Vaccination drive for teenagers and precaution doses are being given to senior citizens, frontline and healthcare workers. Due to this, we are facing a shortage of Covaxin and Covishield. We have demanded additional 50 lakh Covishield doses and 40 lakh Covaxin doses from the Central government."

Health Minister Tope also denied that there is a decline in COVID-19 cases. He said, "In the past two-three days, the reporting of COVID-19 cases might have come down. It may be because of the low testing. On Wednesday, the state has reported around 46,000 new COVID-19 cases. So, there is no indication of flattening of the curve in Maharashtra."

The positivity rate in Maharashtra stands at 21.4 percent, while in Mumbai it is 27 percent. "There is no need to press the panic button. Though there is a rise in cases, the rate of hospitalisation stands at 2.8 percent. Out of the 2.25 lakh cases, around 2 lakh people are under home isolation, which accounts to 86 percent of the total cases, while 2.8 percent of cases are admitted to hospitals showing serious symptoms who are in ICU or need oxygen cylinders or ventilators."

Meanwhile, India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. Maharashtra reported 46,723 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi reported 27,561 new cases, Kerala reported 12,742 new COVID-19 cases, and the rest of the cases were reported by other states.