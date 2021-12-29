Omicron in Karnataka: Night curfew imposed in state for 10 days - Know what will be closed

Amid the rising cases of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Karnataka government has announced a night curfew for ten days which came into effect from 10 pm, across the state, on Tuesday.

Karnataka Night Curfew: What will remain closed

The night curfew will be in effect from 10 pm to 5 am every day till January 7 morning during which no activities will be allowed. The government also banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places. Places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 percent of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2. The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited, except for essential activities, patients and their attendants, industries, and companies requiring night operations, vehicles carrying goods, buses, trains, metro, air travel, home delivery, and e-commerce operations, among others. Employees of companies working during night shifts can move around with a valid ID card. The movement of passengers for the sake of travel through bus, trains, and air will be allowed on displaying valid travel documents or tickets. Only essential staff or employees of IT and ITeS companies shall work from the office, while the rest will work from home.

Meanwhile, there has been a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 clusters in the state and the number of Omicron variant infections, with its tally in Karnataka now standing at 38.

The government has said that it is imposing additional containment measures proactively to break the chain of transmission in the state.

Stating that the night curfew has been decided following experts' advice, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in a statement, on Tuesday, also appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities and police, by following the rules, for the larger public good.