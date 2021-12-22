Omicron in India: Complete list of restrictions issued by states ahead of Christmas, New Year celebrations

Amid the new COVID-19 variant Omicron scare in the nation and the looming Christmas and New Year celebrations, several state governments have come up with a plan and imposed various restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Here is the complete list

Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the new year celebrations at public places will take place in a restricted manner, with celebrations allowed in restaurants and clubs with 50 percent seating capacity and mandatory full vaccination. No special events, Disk Jockeys (DJ) will be allowed in the celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2.

Maharashtra

On Tuesday, the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) introduced fresh guidelines in Mumbai which said that people (up to 50 percent capacity) are allowed in closed spaces while 25 percent capacity are allowed in open spaces. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal also warned of action against those who disregard the rules.

The guidelines also emphasised the need to maintain 6 feet social distance and COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) at gatherings. The guidelines clearly stated that all the violators will be punished under sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Delhi

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also extended the COVID-19 restrictions - a ban on social and cultural gatherings and a cap on bars and restaurants to operate with 50 percent of seating capacity. These restrictions will be in place till December 31 at midnight.

Banquet halls in the city have also been restricted to organise any events with the exception of meetings and conferences, exhibitions, and marriages.