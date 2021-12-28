Omicron in Delhi: Yellow alert likely to be issued - Know what will be closed

A Yellow Alert with its host of restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is likely to be declared in Delhi after the national capital reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in six months.

The COVID positivity rate surpassed 0.5 percent for the second consecutive day in the national capital and according to GRAP, this is the scale of implementing a yellow alert.

The national capital on Monday reported 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the last six months. On June 6, Delhi had reported 331 cases.

Moreover, the positivity rate in the city moved up to 0.68 percent, the highest since the last six months. On June 2, the positivity rate was 0.78 percent.

A yellow alert may come into effect under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi. However, the Delhi government is yet to decide on the matter. If a yellow alert is declared in the national capital, most of the activities resumed earlier including schools, colleges, cinemas may be closed. In the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held on July 9, 2021, the Delhi government approved GRAP.

Accordingly, keeping in mind the third COVID-19 wave, four alerts were determined namely, yellow alert, amber alert, orange alert, and red alert. Given the current situation of COVID-19, the yellow alert is likely to be implemented by the Delhi government and DDMA, sources said.

There are many restrictions on the implementation of yellow alerts in Delhi. Notably, the Delhi government has already imposed a night curfew effective from Monday. The duration is from 11 pm to 5 am. But apart from this, schools, colleges, educational institutions, and coaching institutes can be closed under yellow alert. At the same time, there is a provision under this that shops and malls with non-essential services or goods will open from 10 am to 8 pm under the odd-even rule.

Other rules followed if a yellow alert is sounded