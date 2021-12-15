Omicron's immune escape very high, spreading faster than previous strains: Experts

As Omicron spreads to different countries, experts across the world are trying to understand the potential danger likely to be posed by the new variant. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday warned that the new variant is spreading faster than any previous strain and it is probably present in every country of the world.

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, presently Omicron cases have been reported from 77 countries across the globe. "Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn't been detected yet. Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," Tedros Adhanom said.

Tedros also warned countries thinking of Omicron as a mild variant. He said that it is yet to be proved whether the variant causes more mild or severe disease than past strains of the virus. However, Omicron is a more contagious virus. "We have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril," Tedros said.

He pointed out that even if it does not cause severe disease the number of cases could be overwhelming leading to pressure on the health system. Tedros warned that vaccines alone will not protect people from the new variant emphasizing the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Meanwhile, India's top genome sequencer and Director of CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, DR Anurag Agarwal in an exclusive interview with a media organisation said that the immune escape of Omicron is very high which can be overcome by mixing doses or by the intake of a booster shot.

However, he reiterated that though there may be an increase in the number of Omicron cases in India, a vast majority of the cases will be mild in nature. He said Omicron cases are at present below 1% of all the COVID-19 cases in the country. Delta is still the predominant variant with over 90% of cases but the situation might change fast.