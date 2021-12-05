Omicron hits Rajasthan: 9 cases detected in Jaipur, India’s total climbs to 21

A family of nine that recently returned from South Africa were confirmed have the Omicron variant of COVID-19, on Sunday, December 5. The family, resident of the Adarsh Nagar area had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Their samples had been sent for genome sequencing by the authorities.

Authorities have placed individuals identified during contact tracing under isolation. As per a senior medical official, the family had already been admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS). Furthermore, five other people who came in contact with the family and were found COVID-19 positive are also being admitted to RUHS.

As per the official, 34 people were sampled including the family returning from South Africa and people who came in contact with it. 9 people were detected to be infected with the Omicron variant. The other 25 returned negative report. One family from Ajeetgarh in Sikar district also came in contact. As part of the government’s contact tracing in Sikar, all 8 individuals were found negative.

Meanwhile, 7 more Omicron cases were detected in Maharashtra, taking the state's total tally to 8. Delhi also detected its first case of the new 'variant of concern'. India's total tally of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 currently stands at 21.