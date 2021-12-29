Omicron fears: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar makes BIG statement about COVID-19 third wave

Amid the rising Omicron cases in the country, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has claimed that COVID-19 third wave has already started in the state.

CM Nitish's statement is significant because the Central government is yet to acknowledge that COVID-19 third wave has hit the country.

CM Nitish made the statement about COVID-19 third wave while addressing the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) 96th national conference. The Bihar chief minister, however, added that the state government is fully prepared to tackle the coronavirus. CM Nitish said the state’s "health department is busy improving facilities at the hospitals as per the guidelines issued by the central and state governments."

It is to be noted that Bihar is yet to record a case of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Nitish had said that the state government is not planning to implement night curfew and other restrictions in the state.

"Yahan abhi koi avashyakta nahin hain (it is not needed here as of now)," CM Nitish had said.

Notably, Delhi and several other states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have adopted restrictive measures to curb the spread of Omicron.