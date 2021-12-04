Omicron scare in India: After Karnataka, one person tests positive for new variant in Gujarat

After Karnataka, the new COVID-19 'variant of concern' Omicron has entered the state of Gujarat. The Omicron variant case was detected in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The samples obtained from the Zimbabwe resident were sent to the laboratory on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, a 72-year-old man has been found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Jamnagar city of Gujarat following his return from Zimbabwe, the state health department said on Saturday.

The sample of the elderly man was sent for genome sequencing after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, it said. Gujarat's Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivhare confirmed that the man was found infected with the Omicron strain. Earlier, two persons had tested positive for this variant in Karnataka. The Omicron strain has been marked as a 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO)