NITI Aayog's VK Paul says THIS about Omicron-driven third wave

With India reporting a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases, the Omicron-helmed third wave to the pandemic has plummeted, said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health of Niti Aayog, on Friday. Dr Paul made sure for everyone to know that India cannot let its guard down just as of yet and have to stay prepared for any ‘eventuality’.

“We can see that the surge has settled, but we must also know that there are cases at a significant number. Hopefully, it will be sustained but we cannot lower our guards. There should be a complete watch that we are ready for any eventuality,” Dr Paul said while talking to the news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, India on Friday achieved another milestone as over 80 per cent of the eligible population were found to be vaccinated with both doses of Covid vaccines.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said via Twitter, “Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine! India has crossed the historic figure of administering both doses of the corona vaccine to 80% of its adult population. With the mantra of Sabka Prayas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving at a fast pace towards 100 per cent immunisation against the coronavirus.”

With a little over 25,000 people testing positive for COVID in a day, India’s total record of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,27,80,235, while the active cases have dipped well below three lakh after 43 days, according to the Union Health Ministry and its data updated on Friday.

(With ANI inputs)