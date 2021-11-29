Omicron COVID-19 variant: AIIMS Chief makes worrying statement on vaccine efficacy

With over 30 mutations, the new COVID-19 variant called Omicron has already been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Now, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria has noted a worrying possibility of the new variant.

As per Dr Guleria, the Omicron variant’s exceptionally high number of mutations in the spike protein means that the strain can potentially develop an 'immune-escape mechanism'. Therefore, the AIIMS chief opines, the efficacy of vaccines against the varant will need be be critically examined.

The spike protein if the part of the virus that enabled it to penetrate a host cell and also is being the strain’s transmissibility and infectiousness. Talking to news agency PTI, Dr Guleria said, “The new variant of coronavirus reportedly has got more than 30 mutations at the spike protein region and therefore has the potential of developing immune-escape mechanisms. As most vaccines (work by) forming antibodies against the spike protein, so many mutations at the spike protein region may lead to a decreased efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines.”

He said that the efficacy of all vaccines, including those currently being administered in India, needs to be “critically” evaluated. He further added that data on the Omicron variant’s transmissibility, virulence and immune-escape will determine the future course of action.

The new variant is being closely monitored by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG). The Omicron variant has not yet been detected in India, as per officials.

The AIIMS chief stressed on the need to stay vigilant as well as ensuring aggressive surveillance for international travel. He was quoted as saying, “Also, we must ask everyone to religiously follow COVID-appropriate behavior and not let their guards down. Also, it has to be ensured that people get both the doses of vaccine and those who have not yet taken the jab are encouraged to come forward to take it.”

First reported from South Africa and Botswana, the Omicron COVID-19 variant has since been detected in Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel, Germany, Italy and Netherlands. After being first reported on November 24, the variant was desinated by the WHO as a ‘variant of concern’ (VOC) on Friday, November 26.

Meanwhile, the central government urged all states and UTs in India to thorough screening and test all international travelers from South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong.