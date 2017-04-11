Omar questions logic behind holding repoll in Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today questioned the logic behind holding a repoll in 38 polling stations in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the wake of EC postponing the bypoll in Anantnag seat till May 25.

"Situation isn't conducive for polls in Anantnag but it's conducive for a re-poll in the areas worst affected by violence on the 9th. Logic?" Omar wrote on Twitter.

The Election Commission yesterday decided to postpone the bypoll in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat from April 12 to May 25, hours after an appeal by PDP candidate for the seat and CM Mehbooba Mufti's brother Tassaduq Hussain Mufti to this effect.

The EC today ordered a repoll on April 13 in 38 polling stations in Srinagar constituency which were affected by violence during polling on April 9 which killed eight people.

