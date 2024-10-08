Twitter
J-K Assembly Election Results: Farooq Abdullah says Omar will be Chief Minister as NC-Congress lead

The NC president also said the verdict was proof that the people of J-K were against the abrogation of Article 370.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 03:30 PM IST

J-K Assembly Election Results: Farooq Abdullah says Omar will be Chief Minister as NC-Congress lead
File photos
Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, his father and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah announced on Tuesday as the party looked on course to come to power in the union territory with ally Congress.

"Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister," the senior Abdullah told reporters when asked who would be the alliance's CM face. The NC president also said the verdict was proof that the people of J-K were against the abrogation of Article 370.

"The people have given their verdict and proven that the decisions taken on August 5, 2019 are not acceptable to them," he said. "I am thankful to everyone that the people participated in the polls and did so freely. I am grateful to God for the results." The former Union minister said the elected government would have do a lot of work to end the "sufferings" of the people. "We have to end unemployment and address issues like inflation and drug menace. Now, there will be no LG and his advisors. Now, there will be 90 MLAs who will work for people," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

