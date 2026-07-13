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Omar Abdullah vs BJP Explained: J-K Chief Minister calls legal notice a 'love letter'

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah responded to the legal notice, referring to it as a 'love letter', warning of a counter legal offensive.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 05:24 PM IST

Omar Abdullah vs BJP Explained: J-K Chief Minister calls legal notice a 'love letter'
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The rift between the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified after the latter sent a legal notice demanding apologies and a retraction of the statement. Abdullah has called the legal notice a 'love letter' and warned of a counter legal offensive. 

Omar Abdullah vs BJP: What happened

Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise the National Conference government by allegedly offering one of its MLAs between Rs 20-30 crore, a ministerial position, and a promise of statehood in return for switching allegiance. He also alleged that a senior BJP functionary, who is a Supreme Court lawyer, had offered bribes to NC legislators. 

In response, advocate Parimoksh Seth, on behalf of the BJP Jammu and Kashmir, through its president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Paul Sharma, sent a Rs 100 defamation notice, demanding that he apologise and retract his statement. The legal notice called the allegations 'false, baseless and defamatory.'

According to ANI, the legal notice states that Abdullah's allegations have harmed the BJP's reputation. It demanded that Abdullah withdraw the allegations in writing, issue an unconditional public apology within seven days, refrain from making or circulating any further defamatory statements against the BJP, and immediately cease repeating such allegations.

The notice further states that failure to comply would result in civil and criminal proceedings, including a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 100 crore. "In the event of your failure to comply with the above demands within the stipulated period, my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate civil as well as criminal proceedings against you before the competent court, including proceedings for damages to the tune of Rs 100 Crores (Hundred crores) for defamation and filling of Criminal proceeding for defamation, and any other remedies available under law, entirely at your own risk and responsibility as to costs and consequences," it read.

Omar Abdullah responds

CM Abdullah said he had not been formally served with any summons and had only received an electronic copy of the notice through a lawyer. “I consider this a great honour because I am perhaps the only politician in Jammu and Kashmir to receive such a love letter from the BJP. I take it as a mark of respect because it shows they regard me as a political force they cannot ignore," he said, while speaking to reporters. 

Further,  Abdullah maintained that his remarks regarding the alleged attempt to induce an NC legislator were made from a political platform with the expectation of a political rebuttal. “I could have made the same statement inside the Assembly and taken shelter under legislative privilege, where it could not have been challenged. I deliberately chose a public platform because I expected a political response. Unfortunately, the BJP has decided that political battles will be fought through the courts," he added. 

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