Omar Abdullah speaks out against meat ban in South Delhi, asks ‘will non-Muslims fast during Ramzan?’

After the meat shops in several parts of Delhi were shut down by the municipal corporation on Tuesday in view of Navratri 2022, JKNC leader Omar Abdullah spoke out against the action and said if majoritarianism is right for south Delhi, it has to be right for Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes a day after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had announced that the meat shops in the area will be closed down for the Navratri 2022 period as the majority of the households don’t even eat garlic and onion during this time, let alone meat.

The SDMC had announced that all the meat shops will be shut down for this time, and those who don’t abide by these rules will have to pay a hefty fine. Abdullah reacted to this news, condemning the decision made by the municipal corporation in view of the festival.

In a tweet, the National Conference leader said, “During Ramzan we don’t eat between sunrise & sunset. I suppose it’s OK if we ban every non-Muslim resident or tourist from eating in public, especially in the Muslim-dominated areas. If majoritarianism is right for South Delhi, it has to be right for J&K.”

The SDMC had announced that the meat shops in South Delhi will be closed till April 11. In its letter, the municipal body wrote that the religious beliefs and sentiments of people are hurt when they come across meat shops or have to bear the foul smell of meat while they are on their way to offer their prayers.

The order that was issued by the SDMC mayor was also backed by Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who said that such restrictions should be imposed all over the country when it comes to celebrations like Navratri.

As per PTI reports, Verma had said, “Navratri festival is there with people holding fasts and worshipping the goddess. Whether its Muslim community or others, they should respect it which is what our culture says.”