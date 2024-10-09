Twitter
Omar Abdullah's BIG statement after winning J-K assembly polls, says 'whoever becomes CM...'

The National Conference-Congress alliance clinched an absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress clinched six seats and the BJP also put up a strong performance by winning 29 seats.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 09:29 AM IST

Omar Abdullah's BIG statement after winning J-K assembly polls, says 'whoever becomes CM...'
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah (Image/X)
National Conference Vice President Omar Omar Abdullah said that the government that will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir has a very big responsibility of inculcating a "sense of belonging" to the people of the valley.

The National Conference-Congress alliance clinched an absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly.

"The government which is formed in the coming days has a very big responsibility of ensuring that the people of Jammu do not feel that this is not their government. Whoever becomes the CM of J&K will have to ensure that people of Jammu feel a sense of belonging." said Abdullah.

Abdullah highlighted the need to "build relations" with centre to "solve problems" of the valley and said that "responsibility has increased."

"It is the responsibility of the NC- CPM- Congress alliance to stand up to the expectations of the people and work for their welfare. It has now become essential for us to build relations with the centre so that we can solve the problems of J&K. National Conference has got more votes and our responsibility has increased," he said.

"In the end, the people are masters. People decide if they like us or not. Two months ago, I lost the elections, and now I won. I am the same person, belong to the same family, and there was no change in my politics. But two months ago, I lost, and now I have won," Abdullah added.

Omar Abdullah welcomed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's upcoming Pakistan visit and hoped that the relations with Pakistan will "improve with time."

"It is good that S Jaishankar is going to Pakistan. This will be our Foreign Minister's first visit to Pakistan after Sushma Swaraj. We hope that talks are held and they turn out to be successful and our relations improve with time."

Omar Abdullah is poised to be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on the win, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and NC supremo Farooq Abdullah said the new government will seek to address the problems of people.

"The people have given their mandate; they have shown they reject the decision taken on August 5. Omar Abdullah will be the Chief Minister," Farooq Abdullah said while speaking to reporter earlier.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) carried the alliance to victory by winning 42 seats in the results declared on Tuesday. Congress could win only six seats. Ninety seats went to the polls in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. The BJP also put up a strong performance, winning 29 seats.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's PDP secured three seats, while Sajad Gani Lone's People's Conference and Aam Aadmi Party won one seat each. CPI(M) also won one seat. Independents won seven seats. BJP got 25.64 per cent vote share followed by the National Conference with 23.43 per cent and Congress with 11.97 per cent.

This was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

