India

Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections

The development came hours after Vinesh Phogat resigned from the Indian Railways, citing personal reasons.

Olympians Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress on Friday ahead of the Haryana assembly election

