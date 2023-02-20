Search icon
Watch: Old Pension Scheme protests in Haryana's Panchkula, know why over 70,000 govt employees are angry

Haryana Police used water cannons and tear gas shells to disperse the employees who were protesting for the restoration of the old pension scheme.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

Thousands of government workers demonstrated outside the Panchkula home of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday to seek the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Haryana as it prepares for elections later this year. 

As a result, police had no choice but to use tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesting Haryana government employees.

 

The Bhartiya Janata Party, according to the protesters, has been disobeying the demands of state government employees. Around 70,000 employees gathered to protest for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, reported ANI. 

“In Rajasthan, the Old Pension Scheme has been implemented. This Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government does not talk to the employees. We will continue our peaceful protest," a spokesperson of the Pension Bahali Sangharsh Samiti, Praveen Deshwal claimed. 

The governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand previously informed the federal government and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) of their choice to relaunch the OPS for their workers. 

The adoption of the OPS for state government employees who are now covered under the NPS was also announced by the Punjab government on November 18, 2022.

Employees who retired under the OPS were given monthly pensions equal to 50% of their final drawing wages whereas NPS is a contributing pension plan where employees contribute 10% of their salary (base plus dearness allowance) to the NPS. The government makes a 14% contribution to each employee’s NPS account.

